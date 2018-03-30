Looking back, ‘moving’ forward

After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like these undated photos featuring aerial shots of Point Pleasant and a parade shot.

Editor’s note: The vintage photo that ran in Friday’s paper was misidentified as taking place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The photo appears to have been taken on the lawn of the former site of the Mason County Courthouse.