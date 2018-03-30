Looking back, ‘moving’ forward

This undated aerial photo shows what appears to be Suncrest Cemetery, Mossman Circle, an empty space which will someday contain Pleasant Valley Hospital, then the Park Drive addition and the old Point Pleasant High School and gymnasium in the distance.
Register Archives
This undated photo shows the decking being placed on the Silver Memorial Bridge. The bridge was completed in 1969.
Register Archives
This undated aerial photo shows the Silver Bridge connecting Kanagua, Ohio and Point Pleasant.
Register Archives
This undated aerial photo was labeled “city pond.” It shows the formation of Krodel Park and the formation of the pond.
Register Archives
This undated aerial photo shows a section of downtown Point Pleasant between Fourth and Sixth streets. The construction of the Mason County Courthouse is visible in the upper lefthand corner. The “new” courthouse was built in 1956.
Register Archives
This undated photo shows a firetruck participating in a parade passing by the corner of Main and Sixth streets in Point Pleasant.
Register Archives
After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like these undated photos featuring aerial shots of Point Pleasant and a parade shot.
Editor’s note: The vintage photo that ran in Friday’s paper was misidentified as taking place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The photo appears to have been taken on the lawn of the former site of the Mason County Courthouse.
