Looking back, ‘moving’ forward

After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like this undated photo taken during what appears to be an event at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. More vintage photos to come tomorrow as the Register prepares for its next chapter. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.30-PPR-Park.jpg After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like this undated photo taken during what appears to be an event at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. More vintage photos to come tomorrow as the Register prepares for its next chapter. File photo