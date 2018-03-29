Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met this week for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Ethan Bartlett, a Marshall University Student, to complete his student teaching at Point Pleasant Intermediate School.

Out of state travel for Judy Browning, to travel to Atlanta, Ga., to attend the Ron Clark Academy on May 11, 2018. Professional Development Council will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Vanessa Harper, to travel to the Bahama’s to provide services for a visually impaired member of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High Band, March 31, 2018 to April 7, 2018. Special Education will be the funding source.

Request for an out of state student to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year. Out of State Tuition will apply.

Weeks 50, 51, and 52, for three consecutive weeks of school organized, out-of-season practices, which will be June 11, 2018 through June 30, 2018.

Volunteers from Beale Elementary, Hannan Junior/Senior High, and New Haven Elementary, for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Stella Buck, teacher, Leon Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Cheryl Meadows, teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Employment of Kara Fetty, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-831-P, effective March 29, 2018. Fetty is being employed through the alternative route to certification program.

Gloria Humphreys, John James, and Diane Smith, as substitute teachers, job #001-041-P, for the 2017-18 school year.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Georgia Hart, custodian, Wahama Junior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Karen Shull, aide, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Transfer of Lisa Hill, aide, New Haven Elementary, to aide, kindergarten ECCAT, New Haven Elementary, job #210-351-C, effective March 29, 2018.

Transfer of Charles McComas, custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, to custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-825-C, effective March 29, 2018.

Employment of Peggy Johnson, custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-710-C, effective March 29, 2018.

Resignation of Brian Scott, varsity football coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective March 13, 2018.

Employment of Jayna Lowery, head junior high track coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-019.5-S, for the 2017-18 school year.

Employment of Anna Taylor, assistant varsity softball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-016-S, for the 2017-18 school year.

Placement of Jennifer Wickline, athletic assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-161-S, for the 2017-18 school year. This is an unpaid position.

Employment of Larry Gray, archery coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-243-S, for the 2017-18 school year. Wahama Jr/Sr High will be the first year funding source.

Employment of Angelique Johnson, junior high track coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-238-S, for the 2017-18 school year.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.