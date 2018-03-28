The ‘Young Illustrators’

MASON COUNTY — Students from Mason County Schools were recently recognized for their artwork.
The Reading Council held a banquet serving pizza, cake, and drinks to the winners of the Young Illustrator contest and their families on Tuesday.
Superintendent Jack Cullen, along with members of the Mason County Board of Education, were in attendance to congratulate the young artists. Jocelyn Casto presented the awards along with Rebecca Roll.
The students honored were as follows: pre-school (Roosevelt Elementary), first place, Natalie Akers; pre-school (Ashton Elementary), second place, Zoey Hill; pre-school (New Haven Elementary), third Place, Tristan Lewis; kindergarten (Beale Elementary), first place, Liam McDaniel; kindergarten (Point Pleasant Primary School), second place, Lakin Powell; kindergarten (New Haven), third place, Brittany Grimm; first grade (PPPS), first place, Ember Putney; first grade (Ashton), second place, Emma Lambert; first grade (New Haven), third place, Christian McCann; second grade (New Haven), first place, Elijah Northup; second grade (PPPS), second place, Macy Taylor; second grade (PPPS), third place, Jaylen Jenkins; third grade (Roosevelt), first place, Kori Woods; fourth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Keira Tatterson; fourth grade (Point Pleasant Intermediate School), first place, *Taisa (last name not given); fourth grade (Leon Elementary), second place, *Lila Warner; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Caleb Jones; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Cami Watson; *fifth grade (PPIS), first place, Olivia Hicks; sixth grade (New Haven), first place, Halle Kearns; sixth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Meleah Bechtal; sixth grade (Leon), second place, Emma Angel; sixth grade (Roosevelt), second place, Jada Woods; sixth grade (PPIS), third place, Heath Plants; twelth grade (Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School), first place, Isaac Kapp.
Editor’s note: * denotes winners who were unable/not available to be photographed.
Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU