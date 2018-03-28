The ‘Young Illustrators’

MASON COUNTY — Students from Mason County Schools were recently recognized for their artwork.

The Reading Council held a banquet serving pizza, cake, and drinks to the winners of the Young Illustrator contest and their families on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jack Cullen, along with members of the Mason County Board of Education, were in attendance to congratulate the young artists. Jocelyn Casto presented the awards along with Rebecca Roll.

The students honored were as follows: pre-school (Roosevelt Elementary), first place, Natalie Akers; pre-school (Ashton Elementary), second place, Zoey Hill; pre-school (New Haven Elementary), third Place, Tristan Lewis; kindergarten (Beale Elementary), first place, Liam McDaniel; kindergarten (Point Pleasant Primary School), second place, Lakin Powell; kindergarten (New Haven), third place, Brittany Grimm; first grade (PPPS), first place, Ember Putney; first grade (Ashton), second place, Emma Lambert; first grade (New Haven), third place, Christian McCann; second grade (New Haven), first place, Elijah Northup; second grade (PPPS), second place, Macy Taylor; second grade (PPPS), third place, Jaylen Jenkins; third grade (Roosevelt), first place, Kori Woods; fourth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Keira Tatterson; fourth grade (Point Pleasant Intermediate School), first place, *Taisa (last name not given); fourth grade (Leon Elementary), second place, *Lila Warner; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Caleb Jones; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Cami Watson; *fifth grade (PPIS), first place, Olivia Hicks; sixth grade (New Haven), first place, Halle Kearns; sixth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Meleah Bechtal; sixth grade (Leon), second place, Emma Angel; sixth grade (Roosevelt), second place, Jada Woods; sixth grade (PPIS), third place, Heath Plants; twelth grade (Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School), first place, Isaac Kapp.

Editor’s note: * denotes winners who were unable/not available to be photographed.

The students who placed in the Young Illustrators were invited, along with their families, to have pizza and cake on Tuesday at the Mason County Schools administrative offices. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0328.YI1_-1.jpg The students who placed in the Young Illustrators were invited, along with their families, to have pizza and cake on Tuesday at the Mason County Schools administrative offices. Erin Perkins | OVP Mason County students were recognized for their artwork in the Young Illustrators contest. Here visitors take in the students’ work. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0328.YI4_-1.jpg Mason County students were recognized for their artwork in the Young Illustrators contest. Here visitors take in the students’ work. Erin Perkins | OVP The student pictured is twelth grade (Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School), first place, Isaac Kapp. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0328.YI2_-1.jpg The student pictured is twelth grade (Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School), first place, Isaac Kapp. Erin Perkins | OVP The students pictured are sixth grade (New Haven), first place, Halle Kearns; sixth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Meleah Bechtal; sixth grade (Leon), second place, Emma Angel; sixth grade (Roosevelt), second place, Jada Woods; sixth grade (PPIS), third place, Heath Plants. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0328.YI3_-1.jpg The students pictured are sixth grade (New Haven), first place, Halle Kearns; sixth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Meleah Bechtal; sixth grade (Leon), second place, Emma Angel; sixth grade (Roosevelt), second place, Jada Woods; sixth grade (PPIS), third place, Heath Plants. Erin Perkins | OVP The student pictured is third grade (Roosevelt), first place, Kori Woods. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0328-6-1-1.jpg The student pictured is third grade (Roosevelt), first place, Kori Woods. Erin Perkins | OVP The students pictured are pre-school (Roosevelt Elementary), first place, Natalie Akers; pre-school (Ashton Elementary), second place, Zoey Hill; pre-school (New Haven Elementary), third Place, Tristan Lewis. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_Young-1.jpg The students pictured are pre-school (Roosevelt Elementary), first place, Natalie Akers; pre-school (Ashton Elementary), second place, Zoey Hill; pre-school (New Haven Elementary), third Place, Tristan Lewis. Erin Perkins | OVP The students pictured are kindergarten (Beale Elementary), first place, Liam McDaniel; kindergarten (Point Pleasant Primary School), second place, Lakin Powell; kindergarten (New Haven), third place, Brittany Grimm. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_Kinder-1.jpg The students pictured are kindergarten (Beale Elementary), first place, Liam McDaniel; kindergarten (Point Pleasant Primary School), second place, Lakin Powell; kindergarten (New Haven), third place, Brittany Grimm. Erin Perkins | OVP The students pictured are first grade (PPPS), first place, Ember Putney; first grade (Ashton), second place, Emma Lambert; first grade (New Haven), third place, Christian McCann. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_First-1.jpg The students pictured are first grade (PPPS), first place, Ember Putney; first grade (Ashton), second place, Emma Lambert; first grade (New Haven), third place, Christian McCann. Erin Perkins | OVP The students pictured are fourth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Keira Tatterson; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Caleb Jones; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Cami Watson. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_Fourty-1.jpg The students pictured are fourth grade (Roosevelt), first place, Keira Tatterson; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Caleb Jones; fourth grade (Roosevelt), third place, Cami Watson. Erin Perkins | OVP The students pictured are second grade (New Haven), first place, Elijah Northup; second grade (PPPS), second place, Macy Taylor; second grade (PPPS), third place, Jaylen Jenkins. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_Second-1.jpg The students pictured are second grade (New Haven), first place, Elijah Northup; second grade (PPPS), second place, Macy Taylor; second grade (PPPS), third place, Jaylen Jenkins. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

