New Haven water project moving forward

NEW HAVEN — Members of the New Haven Town Council approved the first reading of a bond ordinance for the nearly $7.8 million upcoming water project, when they held their most recent meeting.

Bond counsel John Stump of Steptoe and Johnson attended the meeting and explained details of the bonds, as well as the schedule of events.

Stump said the ordinance will be read and considered for a second time on April 10. A final reading and public hearing will take place on May 7. Bids for the project, he added, will be opened on April 12.

The attorney said if the bids come in within the budget, the town can close quickly. A quick closing will allow the municipality time to take advantage of the approaching construction season.

The town actually has two bonds for the project, one of which is forgivable, meaning the town will not be required to repay it. A grant for a portion of the project was also awarded through the state infrastructure council.

The council also agreed during the meeting to take bids on a truck, with the minimum bid set at $500. Details will be included in a legal notice that will be placed in the Point Pleasant Register. The bids will be opened approximately 30 days after the notice appears in the newspaper.

In other action, the council:

Reported the case of the farm animal ordinance violation has been heard in the county circuit court, with a decision expected within a week;

Hired Tim Davis as a substitute garbage truck driver in the absence of regular driver Tim Thompson;

Announced donations are still being accepted for the March 31 Easter egg hunt, set for noon at the ball fields; and,

Approved a pay raise for employee Jamie Greene, following an executive session.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Matt Gregg.

The next meeting will be April 10 at 6 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

