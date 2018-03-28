Golden Egg found

The Point Pleasant Register’s Golden Easter Egg has been found by Gary Facemire of Bidwell, Ohio. Facemire, pictured, found the golden egg on Wednesday which was also his birthday. The egg, part of the Register’s annual Golden Easter Egg Hunt, was hidden at the Chief Cornstalk Wildlife Management Area in Southside. He will receive $200 for his prize.

Wilma Gooch | OVP