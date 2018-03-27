Wahama Athletic HOF benefit in the works

MASON — The Wahama High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its ninth annual golf benefit, set for April 28 at Riverside Golf Course.

The annual golf scramble is the only source of income for the committee, according to its members. With the proceeds of the tournament, the group was able to give out five $500 scholarships to seniors last year. Funds are also used to cover the costs involved for the Hall of Fame Banquet, the upkeep of the Hall of Fame Wall in the school gymnasium, and plaques for the new inductees.

A total of 43 former athletes have been inducted into the Hall of Fame during the past eight years.

Tee and green sponsorships are being offered to businesses and individuals for the tournament, at a cost of $100. All 36 tee and green locations are available. Those sponsoring the event will have their signs displayed during the golf scramble.

For more information on the tournament sponsorships, or to enter a team, contact committee member Bobby Greene at (304) 773-5354. Other committee members include Jerry Arnold, Ron Bradley, Brent Clark, Ed Coon, Jim Dudding, Gary Fields, Kenny Greene, Steve Halstead, Tim Howard, Rob Mossman, Bobby Reed, Ralph Sayre, Bruce Staats, Charles Yonker and Danny Yonker.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

