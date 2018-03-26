Point Pleasant Easter egg hunt scenes

Parents were allowed to assist the youngest of the egg hunters, ages one to three.

Each egg a child found held a treat inside.

The signal was given at 2 p.m. for the children to begin the hunt and by 2:05 p.m. the eggs were nearly all cleared away into the children’s baskets.

Despite the cool weather, several parents brought their children out to participate in the annual egg hunt.

Egg hunters in the four to five age group showed their independence on their hunt.

Some of the egg hunters had stylish Easter baskets to show off at the hunt.

The children were excited to see and interact with the Easter bunny.

The Easter Bunny showed encouragement to the young egg hunters.

Several eggs, all filled with a surprise, were spread throughout Tu-Endie-Wei State Park for the egg hunters, divided into five separate age groups.