Point Pleasant Easter egg hunt scenes


Parents were allowed to assist the youngest of the egg hunters, ages one to three.

Parents were allowed to assist the youngest of the egg hunters, ages one to three.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Each egg a child found held a treat inside.


Erin Perkins | OVP

The signal was given at 2 p.m. for the children to begin the hunt and by 2:05 p.m. the eggs were nearly all cleared away into the children’s baskets.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Despite the cool weather, several parents brought their children out to participate in the annual egg hunt.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Egg hunters in the four to five age group showed their independence on their hunt.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Some of the egg hunters had stylish Easter baskets to show off at the hunt.


Erin Perkins | OVP

The children were excited to see and interact with the Easter bunny.


Erin Perkins | OVP

The Easter Bunny showed encouragement to the young egg hunters.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Several eggs, all filled with a surprise, were spread throughout Tu-Endie-Wei State Park for the egg hunters, divided into five separate age groups.


Erin Perkins | OVP

