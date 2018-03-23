Meet the candidate forum planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, planning the upcoming candidate forum.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN), discussed plans for the candidate forum scheduled for Tuesday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. From 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., guests will be able to meet the candidates, with refreshments provided. Beginning at the 6:30 p.m., the Democratic and Republican candidates will each speak. The event will be hosted by both the MCPC and FRN, Fowler suggested both of the groups split the cost of church, $100. He said The Coffee Grinder will be catering, providing the event with sandwich wraps. Brittni Kaylor, MCPC manager, sent out invitations to candidates running for office in the county, Fowler commented five of the candidates have already confirmed their attendance. Fowler explained Mason County Superintendent Jack Cullen will also be speaking about the upcoming levy for the school board.

In other business, MCPC members discussed the recent town hall meeting held at the Jordan Baptist Church. The consensus of the group was the meeting was successful, Richard Sargent, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) teacher, commented it was one of the better town hall meetings held. Sargent shared the speaker they had, Rev. Kevin Dennis, was powerful and Fowler added Dennis was a perfect fit for the event.

Plans for the approaching prom season were discussed, such as the phone calls they made last season and the prom promise.

Fowler explained he would like to give out tee-shirts for the Teen Institute, which was held yesterday (Friday). He made a motion to use $288.75 to buy tee-shirts for the Teen Institute and the members approved. Kaylor added they also need to have giveaways for the upcoming Youth Expo on Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 12.

Rita Darst, manager at the Prestera Center, shared currently the center is at capacity, but at the end of April a young man will be graduating from the center and a bed will becoming available.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, April 17, 4:15 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

