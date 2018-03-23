Benefit for student fighting cancer

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the community are joining together in support of a Point Pleasant Intermediate School third grader who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

This Sunday, March 25, at 2 p.m., at Harmon Park Youth Center in Point Pleasant an auction will be held for Lewis Bryant Jr. The auction will have various donated items. The earnings from the event will help Bryant’s family with travel and medical expenses.

Bryant was diagnosed with stage four metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Bryant has cancerous spots throughout his body. After having a stint at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Bryant has returned home with his family.

When Bryant was first diagnosed, the community participated in a prayer vigil for him to show support. Bryant’s family was even able to purchase a 2013 Chevy Malibu due to all of the community support.

It was reported from a loved one that Bryant’s family is appreciative of everyone and all the kindness and support that has been shown. Several donations have been given for the auction and Bryant’s family is especially thankful for Dave Morgan and Melissa Fetty for this event.

Fetty stated, “Lewis has been my daycare child for seven years. We have grown to love the whole family, we are doing this auction to support his family in their time of need and hope to help cover travel and living expenses. The whole community has came together and shown great love for the family. We would like to thank everyone in behalf of Team Lewis and hope that everyone will come out and take advantage of this great auction, that truly is for a great cause.”

For any questions, contact Fetty at (304) 593-9875. Also, for updates on Bryant and upcoming fundraisers follow the Facebook page, Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

