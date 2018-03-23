Shelter pets of the week

Staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter say this tomcat is around seven months old. Staff say he is a very sweet boy who has a limp from a previous injury but it doesn’t slow him down. He is all black but has unique white whiskers. If interested in adopting this kitty and giving him a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say this female Mastiff has a sweet, loving personality and they estimate her to be around four years old. If someone would like some unconditional love and support from this pup, she’s waiting on her forever home. Call the shelter for more information at 304-675-6458.

Staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter say this tomcat is around seven months old. Staff say he is a very sweet boy who has a limp from a previous injury but it doesn’t slow him down. He is all black but has unique white whiskers. Staff say this female Mastiff has a sweet, loving personality and they estimate her to be around four years old. If someone would like some unconditional love and support from her, she’s waiting on her forever home. If interested in adopting either of these pets and giving them their forever homes, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.