FRN members discuss community events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing upcoming events within the county.

Teen Court will be held 5 p.m., March 27, the judges will be hearing five separate underage tobacco cases from Hannan Junior/ Senior High School.

Bree Ramey of WorkForce West Virginia Career Center, shared the FRN early childhood team’s Easter party will be held Thursday, March 29, at the Early Education Station. She shared approximately 80 children will be in attendance and will be receiving Easter bags filled with goodies. Also, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance to take pictures with the children.

The Liberty Assembly of God will be having an Easter Brunch and Lunch, April 1, Easter Sunday.

Youth Expo will be held on Wednesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 12 at the armory.

The Baby Pantry will be holding a baby shower Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Ramey said the event is for women who are pregnant or have a baby up to three months old and are in need of baby items. Ramey said the baby shower is not exclusive to Mason County residents. She advised those who wish to attend should pre-register for the event with The Baby Pantry.

The fifth annual Big Truck Day will be Saturday, April 14, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office. Ramey said they are in need of big trucks and community providers who would like to come out, participate, and hand out items.

The FRN and The Mason County Prevention Coalition will be holding a candidate forum Tuesday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. From 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., guests will be able to meet the candidates, refreshments will be provided. Beginning at the 6:30 p.m., the Democratic and Republican candidates will each speak.

NECCO will be having an informational meeting for those who are considering being a foster parent on Tuesday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church.

Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in Point Pleasant outside in a parking lot near the Courthourse Annex and in New Haven at the fire department.

A S.T.E.M Career Day is the the planning processes. The event will be held on Friday, May 25 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is open to the public, with the children experiencing the event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will be held to promote and showcase science based jobs the children could obtain within the area when they are of age. The FRN is currently seeking out science based professionals for the event.

In other business, Ramey, who works in the career advantage sector of WorkForce, shared her concentration, subsidized employment for 18-24 year olds, will be having three spots becoming open in April.

The Mason County Health Department bought first aid kits with their preparedness grant and have been giving them out to local churches. A health department representative said churches that have not received a first aid kit may come by the health department and receive one.

The next regularly scheduled is set for 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 17 at the Courthouse Annex.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

