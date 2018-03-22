Town hall meeting for local veterans set

MASON — A town hall meeting, with representatives from the Veterans Affairs (V.A.) Medical Center in Huntington, is set to take place on April 2 in Mason.

The meeting will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926, located at 415 Adamsville Road. While the meeting will begin at 1 p.m., claims agents will be available at noon.

Ray Varian, Post 9926 commander, said among the hospital officials expected at the meeting are Director J. Brian Nimmo and Chief of Staff Dr. Jeffery B. Breaux, as well as other staff members and claims agents. The agents will meet with veterans who have current or past claims to answer any questions they might have.

Nimmo and Dr. Breaux will speak at the town hall meeting to inform the veterans of services offered at the V.A. Medical Center, as well as future plans. A question and answer session will follow.

Open to all local veterans, Varian said this is the third town hall meeting held at the post in the past 18 months.

The V.A. Medical Center was established in 1932 and provides services to veterans living in southwestern West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. The center provides a number of services from primary to palliative care, mental health, visual impairment, rehabilitation services and more. It is located at 1540 Spring Valley Drive.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

