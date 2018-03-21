Easter Parade postponed until March 31

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Easter Parade, originally planned for this Saturday, has been postponed a week due to inclement weather, though organizers are still expecting one of the largest parades to date.

The parade will now take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 31, a day before Easter Sunday on Main Street in Point Pleasant. Wayne Sanders, who has helped organize the parade hosted by the Mason County Teens for Life, said the decision was made due to temperatures predicted between 28-35 degrees and potential rain or snow at parade time. Sanders said, in comparison, as of now, the weather for March 31 is sunshine and a “cool but bearable” 45 degrees.

Sanders apologized for any inconvenience to those who planned to attend this weekend.

Though the weather may delay the parade, it will not cancel it with around 35 participants already signed up to assist in portraying the life of Jesus Christ, according to Denise Bonecutter who also helps organize the parade. The parade is of literal Biblical proportions, and gained support from area churches. It depicts the life of Christ from birth to resurrection and will once again attempt to portray the Easter story in a panoramic way.

Some churches which have already confirmed, and their themes, are: Nativity – Leon Methodist, Leon. Wise Men Still Seek Him (The Magi) – Heights U.M. Church, Point Pleasant. John Baptizing Jesus – Pleasant Valley Church, Point Pleasant. I Will Make You Fishers of Men – Trinity U.M. Church, Point Pleasant. Sermon On The Mount – Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant. The Miracles Of Jesus – LifeSpring Community Church, Point Pleasant. Jesus, The Good Shepherd – Ashton Baptist Church, Ashton. Let the Little Children Come Unto Me – Salem Community Church, West Columbia. Zacchaeus – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Fraziers Bottom. The Triumphal Entry (Palm Sunday) – First Church of the Nazarene, Point Pleasant. Jesus Drives the Moneychangers out of the Temple – Harvey Chapel Church, Leon. Garden Of Gethsemane – Gospel Lighthouse Community Church, Mt. Alto. Jesus Before Caiaphas – Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Jesus Before Pilate the Governor – Point Pleasant First Church of God, Point Pleasant. Jesus, Mocked, Robed, Crowned – Faith Baptist Church, Mason. Jesus Carrying the Cross – Jackson Avenue Baptist, Point Pleasant, (will be portrayed on the ground not on a float ). Resurrection Praise Float – Fisherman’s Net Ministries Children’s Choir, Point Pleasant.

A complete list of churches and their themes will appear following the parade in a follow-up story about the event in the Point Pleasant Register.

An invitation to participate in the Easter Parade is still extended to churches and ministries, also local 4-H groups, sports teams, pageant queens, marching groups, etc. If your church or group would still like to take part please contact Bonecutter at 304-593-6939 or email at missdenise3216@yahoo.com, or Sanders at 304-812-8132.

