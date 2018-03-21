Teen Institute: A different day of learning

POINT PLEASANT — Elected Mason County youth will have an opportunity to experience eight unique classes they cannot obtain during a typical school day.

The 17th annual Mason County Teen Institute will be held Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. The event is sponsored by the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN).

Teen Institute will begin at 7:30 a.m., adults and youth will arrive, register, and be assigned to their teams. Students who attend will be excused from school for the day. Those who attend the event will be provided with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Throughout the day, the youth in attendance will have the opportunity to experience eight different training sessions including a discussion with inmates from Lakin Correctional facility; a tobacco prevention seminar; a drunk driving simulator; a team building exercise with West Virginia University (WVU) Extension; a Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) seminar along with trying out intoxication glasses; exposure to a drug dog; Eat Smart, Be Active seminar; and a pregnancy prevention seminar for the older groups of students.

Following dinner and clean up, Band of Brothers, a band from Parkersburg, will be performing on stage from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the church gym with the dance floor open. FRN Executive Director Greg Fowler commented this portion of the event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.

Fowler said anyone is welcomed and appreciated to come and lend a hand during the day.

“The youth come and get eight different classes within the day and they’re eight classes they don’t get in school…it’s all things that’s geared towards giving them something they don’t get in class and is fully supported by the board of education and school system,” said Fowler.

