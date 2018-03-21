The ‘art’ of being honored for work

MASON — Two Mason County art students were among those juried into the Congressional Art Show in Charleston recently.

Camryn Tyree and Reese Roush, both Wahama High School art students under Susan Parrish, were chosen as participants from District 3.

Tyree is the daughter of Charlie and Mindy Tyree, and Roush’s parents are Nathan and Jenna Roush. Both girls are juniors.

Their artworks were selected from 210 entries, and were among 10 from District 3. The works, including Tyree’s “The Closer You Look, the Less You Will See,” and Roush’s “Are We So Different?,” will be on display through mid-April at the West Virginia Cultural Center.

The juror for the show was Pat Cross, a native of West Virginia, who enrolled as the youngest student admitted into Hank Keeling’s college-level drawing class at Charleston University. It launched her classical art training at the age of 15. Cross’ work has been displayed in more than 150 fine art exhibitions and her paintings jury into some of the nation’s most competitive fine art exhibits, including Realism New York, Bosque Conservatory, and Salon International.

In addition, Wahama eighth grader Peyton Ingels received third place recently in the 3D category of the West Virginia Art Month Show. The show was held at the Parkersburg Art Center, with Ingels’ artwork on display there through April 19.

Ingels’ piece was a relief sculpture created from cardboard, plastic and carved foam, and was titled, “Like a Fish Out of Water.” She is the daughter of York and Dee Ingels.

The show is sponsored by the Parkersburg Art Center and the West Virginia Art Education Association.

Wahama High School art students Camryn Tyree, left, and Reese Roush (not pictured) were recently chosen as participants in the Congressional Art Show in Charleston, as representatives of District 3. In addition, Peyton Ingels, right, an eighth grader at Wahama won third place in the 3D category of the West Virginia Youth Art Month Show in Parkersburg. While their winning entries remain on display, Tyree is shown with a self portrait she drew in class. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.22-Art.jpg Wahama High School art students Camryn Tyree, left, and Reese Roush (not pictured) were recently chosen as participants in the Congressional Art Show in Charleston, as representatives of District 3. In addition, Peyton Ingels, right, an eighth grader at Wahama won third place in the 3D category of the West Virginia Youth Art Month Show in Parkersburg. While their winning entries remain on display, Tyree is shown with a self portrait she drew in class. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com

