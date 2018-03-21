Salvation in song

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Community Cantata (MCCC) will be celebrating its 11th annual Easter program this weekend.

The show is set for March 24 and March 25 at 7 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Cantata Director Larry Jones advises guests to arrive early for optimal seating. A nursery will be available as well.

Jones explained the cantata is comprised of 35 voices with 17 churches represented among these individuals. He said a cantata tells a story in song that is tied together in narration. The program, which cantata members have never before performed, for this year is titled, “Love Took His Breath Away.” The piece is composed by Bradley Knight and has group and solo performances along with narration, by Tyler Sharp, to tell the story of Christ sacrificing himself for humankind.

Jones explained the rehearsals have gone well considering the chain of illnesses various cantata members have suffered. The audience will be introduced to new solo performances this year. Jones said the cantata has an age range of 70 years between performers with the youngest soloist being 15 and the oldest soloist being 85.

Jones shared this year the Bend Area Choir, directed by Travis Cullen, will be joining the MCCC for the Easter program. The event is free of charge, but an offering box will be available for guests at the entrance where the ushers stand. All proceeds will be going to the Mason County Homeless Shelter.

The cantata will be telling the story of salvation. Jones said his favorite selection from the program is, “You Are My Kingdom,” which explains communion.

Jones said he wants audience members to leave the program knowing Jesus is accepting of all people, He will accept them as they come to Him.

Members of the Mason County Community Cantata, pictured, have been practicing hard for their upcoming performances. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0322.Cantata.jpg Members of the Mason County Community Cantata, pictured, have been practicing hard for their upcoming performances. The Mason County Community Cantata’s Easter program is a kick off to Holy Week, shared Director Larry Jones, pictured at front. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0322.Cantata2.jpg The Mason County Community Cantata’s Easter program is a kick off to Holy Week, shared Director Larry Jones, pictured at front.

Community Cantata Easter program set

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

