Shelter Pets of the Week

The Mason County Animal Shelter staff say, Pepper the dog, pictured at left, is a very sweet and smart girl who is around 5 years old. She sits, shakes, gives high fives, lays down and fetches. The staff also say Joey, pictured at right, is a very friendly and loving cat who is waiting on his forever home. He would make a good companion for anyone who wants some unconditional love. If you would like to give either of these animals a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.