A club of ‘Cowboys and Angels’

MASON COUNTY — A special interest 4-H club is formed when a handful of youth want to learn more about a selected topic.

County Advisor Lorrie Wright shared Mason County’s 4-H program currently has 21 clubs, 20 of which are traditional community clubs with one being a special interest club, Cowboys and Angels.

Cowboys and Angels began during the 2013-14 4-H year, according to Club Leader Kristin Cochran. Cochran explained Amey Carr started the club because she had several horse club youth who were interested in 4-H and taking a horse to the fair. She added the youth took lessons at Carr’s facility.

Cochran shared the club currently has 17 members and over half of the members are working on horse projects. She said the club meets on the first Sunday of each month at the ICL Clubhouse during winter months and then at Safe Harbor Therapeutic Riding Facility’s shelter during spring and summer months.

Cochran explained the club works on several community service projects throughout the year.

“Our favorite yearly activity is taking the miniature horses to the nursing home to visit the residents, while there the members pass out goodies, while leading the horses around to visit the residents and singing Christmas carols,” said Cochran.

She explained that new members with any interest in 4-H are welcome to join at any time. Wright said forms to join Mason County’s 4-H program are available at the Mason County Extension Office. Also, 4-H is free to join, but each member must pay a one dollar copay for insurance coverage. Youth may join 4-H if they are age nine before Sept. 30 and are eligible to remain in the organization until age 21.

Cochran shared Cowboys and Angels members are currently working on collecting donations for the animal shelter this month.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

