Easter activities set for Bend Area

BEND AREA — Details of this weekend’s Easter activities have been announced for the Bend Area.

Children in both Mason and New Haven will have the opportunity to attend egg hunts Saturday at noon in their respective towns. Letart children will be able to attend an egg hunt and party at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Mason, the hunt will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. A total of 4,000 eggs were stuffed with candy by women at the Lakin Correctional Center. The eggs will be hidden by members of the Sugar Maple and Sassafras 4-H clubs as part of their community projects.

There will be four age groups, including 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years. Prize eggs will include one with $10, two with $5, and 20 with $1, in each age group. In addition, Easter baskets and other prizes will be available to win. The Easter Bunny will be there, and parents are encouraged to bring cameras for photos.

The New Haven egg hunt will take place at the ball field, and will include two age groups, 6 years and under, and 7 years and older.

Businesses and individuals have been donating both prizes and money to the town the past few weeks, to help make the hunt a success. There will be prize eggs in each age group, redeemable for Easter baskets and other prizes. The Easter Bunny will be visiting the New Haven hunt, as well.

Donations are still being accepted at the New Haven Town Hall through Friday.

In the case of rain, both towns will postpone the hunts until March 31 at noon. Residents are urged to watch social media, including Facebook, for announcements of postponement.

An egg hunt and party will be held at the Letart Community Center. The hunt begins at 1 p.m., with the party immediately after.

The party will include crafts, and games with prizes. Those attending are asked to bring finger foods and drinks to share.

Making "bunny ears" behind your friend's back seemed like appropriate behavior while waiting on the Easter egg hunt to begin last year in Mason. This year's hunt is set for Saturday.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

