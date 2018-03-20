Page one teasers for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

The Daily Sentinel

A3 — Buckeye State news

A5 — Today’s weather forecast

A6 — Named D-4 All-Ohio

Point Pleasant Register

A3 — Beale’s top students

A5 — Today’s weather forecast

A6 — Tigers top Point

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

A3 — Buckeye State news

A5 — Today’s weather forecast

A6 — Named D-4 All-Ohio

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/OVPTEAS0321.pdf

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_Brief_Header_OH.jpg

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0320.Beale_.jpg

PPHS junior Sam Pinkerton (10) throws out a runner on his way to first base, during Chapmanville’s 7-1 win on Monday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.21-PP-Pinkerton-1.jpg PPHS junior Sam Pinkerton (10) throws out a runner on his way to first base, during Chapmanville’s 7-1 win on Monday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

South Gallia junior Braxton Hardy releases a shot attempt over an Eastern defender during a Jan. 30 TVC Hocking boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)