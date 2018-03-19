For the record: Fatal accident reported

Fatal accident reported

On Saturday, March 17 at 6:42 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash, along with Flatrock Fire Department personnel on W.Va. 2/Ripley Road. According to the sheriff’s department, a Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on W.Va. 2/Ripley Road, when it came upon the intersection of W.Va. 87, at which time the driver allegedly crossed the center line, colliding with a Hyundai Tiburon, according to the sheriff’s department. The driver of the F-250 was transported to the Pleasant Valley Hospital emergency room and the driver of the Tiburon was pronounced deceased at the scene. As of press time Monday, no further information had been released to allow for notification of all family members, according to Sheriff Greg Powers.

Arrests

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made March 8-14: Billy D. Kiggins, 44, Gallipolis, Ohio, DUI, possession of controlled substance, driving revoked, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Damien I. Dean, 21, Ashton, violation of protection order, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Shad J. Pearson, 33, Glenwood, child neglect times five, wanton endangerment times five, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Charles L. Fields, 36, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI with child under 16 in vehicle, driving on suspended, arrested by Deputy Waugh.

Sobriety checkpoint

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, with support from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, March 30, between the hours of 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be in the area of 407 5th Street in New Haven. Officers will briefly stop traffic at the checkpoint and distribute informational brochures as well as checking drivers for signs of intoxication. All efforts will be made to ensure the flow of traffic remains constant and the inconvenience to motorists is minimized. The checkpoint is a statewide campaign funded through a grant funded by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, in order to reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths on American’s highway. For additional information contact checkpoint coordinators, Sheriff Greg Powers or Cpl. R.D. Spencer.

