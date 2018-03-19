Real ‘high school musical’

Tickets: Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students. Advance tickets may be purchased at the WHS office during school hours or at the WHS concession stand during rehearsals.

MASON — Wahama students are presenting a full-length musical for locals to enjoy.

The Wahama White Falcon Chorus’ production of Disney’s “High School Musical” is set for Friday, March 23, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 25, 2 p.m. at the Wahama High School (WHS) Gymnasium. The doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students. Advance tickets may be purchased at the WHS office during school hours or at the WHS concession stand during rehearsals.

WHS Music Teacher and Director Rachel Reynolds commented the show features 34 WHS students ranging from seventh to twelfth grade along with a few New Haven Elementary All-State Chorus members and four Mason County teachers. Reynolds shared this production is the first full-length musical for WHS as far back as she knows. She said she had been considering a musical for some time and felt the time was right this year.

Reynolds said she chose this production because it was relatable for the students. She explained the overarching concept of the production is finding oneself, rather than following the crowd which is a message for all ages. The students were cast into different cliques such as jocks, thespians, brainiacs, and skaters; however, at the end of the show the students will be joined together breaking free of the social constructs. Reynolds shared as practices went on and she saw her cast’s characters develop, she felt she chose the correct students for their parts as they have come into their characters perfectly.

Reynolds said the show is humorous, relatable, and great for the entire family. She commented she is thankful for businesses who purchased ads.

Wahama White Falcons will portray East High Wildcats for their spring musical. The White Falcon Chorus perfecting their dances moves for opening night. The White Falcon Chorus practicing, "Stick to the Status Quo." Disney's High School Musical has an overarching concept of finding oneself, rather than following the crowd which is a message for all ages.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

When: Friday, March 23, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 25, 2 p.m. Where: Wahama High School gymnasium. What: The Wahama White Falcon Chorus’ production of Disney’s “High School Musical” Tickets: Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students. Advance tickets may be purchased at the WHS office during school hours or at the WHS concession stand during rehearsals.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.