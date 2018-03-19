Dressed in green, ready to race

POMEROY —Wearing their green and ready to race, 35 people braced the cool temperatures on St. Patrick’s Day to participate in The Lucky Leprechaun Dash.

The River City Runners held the second race of the River City Race Series at Meigs High School. Participants had an option to do a four mile trail race or a one mile fun run.

Fun, Irish themed prizes were given to the top female and top male in each age group along with the top overall female and top overall male awarded a one month unlimited membership to FISH CrossFit.

The results are as follows:

Overall: One mile top female, Hayley Aanestad (11.02); One mile top male, Ben Reed (11.03); Four mile top female, Gabby Sanders (41.23); Four mile top male, Rob Ervin (28.05)

13 and Under: One mile top male, Charlie Snouffer (18.15); Four mile top male, Brayden O’Brien (28.06)

14-20: No participants.

21-29: One mile top female, Hayley Aanestad (11.02); One mile top male, Ben Reed (11.03); Four mile top female, Morgan Lentes (45.17); Four mile top male, Cody Ridgway (35.00)

30-44: One mile top female, Jennifer O’Brien (12.38); One mile top male, Wesley Thoene (12.33); Four mile top female, Gabby Sanders (41.23); Four mile top male, Mathew O’Brien (34.48)

45-59: One mile top female, Connie Osborne (30.57); Four mile top female, Monica Turner (46.38); Four mile top male, Rob Ervin (28.05)

60 and Over: One mile top male, William Condee (35.09)

The third race in the River City Race Series, The Superhero 5K, is set for Saturday, May 12. The race will be in honor of the real life superheros who have battled cancer.

