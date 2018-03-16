Honoring Purple Heart recipients

POINT PLEASANT — The Purple Heart is defined as a U.S. military decoration for those wounded or killed in action.

Mason County Commissioners recently held a reception to honor Mason County’s Purple Heart recipients. Any individual within Mason County who had received a Purple Heart or a loved one of a Purple Heart recipient were invited to attend the reception to accept the honors. The commission provided refreshments to those who attended and the guests were welcomed to speak at the event.

The purple heart recipients honored were as follows: Miles Epling, Darrell Lee Rhodes, Lyman Greenlee, Leo Buck, Sammie Doolittle for Sam Doolittle, Valerie Hodges and Betty (Jerry) White for Haskle White, Susie Krebs for Johnny Krebs Sr., June (Caudill) Nibert for Harry Caudill.

The individuals were 0f the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy; they served in wars ranging from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and Iraq War.

Commander Charles M. Baisden, James L. McCormick, and Troy L. Varney of Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) were also in attendance.

Miles Epling, former commissioner, explained the amount of veterans in West Virginia is the highest number per capita in the nation. Epling said the ceremony was a nice gesture of the commission and helped show how proud Mason County is of the residents who have served in the U.S. Military.

Commission President Tracy Doolittle read aloud the proclamation the commission presented to the purple heart recipients.

One portion of the proclamation stated, “Mason County residents have been engaged in every war against a declared enemy fought by the United States including the war for the nation’s independence, and whereas Mason County has a large number of residents who have been awarded a Purple Heart medal for wounds received in combat, and whereas Mason County recognizes the commitment and increasing sacrifices required of military families, whereas Mason County pledges its ongoing commitment to and support men and women who so honorably served our nation.”

Baisden, McCormick, and Varney showed their appreciation to the commission and presented them with a plaque.

This week, Mason County Commissioners held a ceremony for Mason County Purple Heart recipients and their loved ones. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0317-1-.jpg This week, Mason County Commissioners held a ceremony for Mason County Purple Heart recipients and their loved ones. Erin Perkins | OVP Those honored during the ceremony had the option to speak among the group, refreshments were provided. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0317-2-.jpg Those honored during the ceremony had the option to speak among the group, refreshments were provided. Erin Perkins | OVP Commander Charles M. Baisden, James L. McCormick, and Troy L. Varney of Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) showed appreciation to Mason County Commissioners Tracy Doolittle, Rick Handley, and Sam Nibert presenting them with a plaque. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0317.PH3_.jpg Commander Charles M. Baisden, James L. McCormick, and Troy L. Varney of Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) showed appreciation to Mason County Commissioners Tracy Doolittle, Rick Handley, and Sam Nibert presenting them with a plaque. Erin Perkins | OVP

Locals recognized for their service

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

