Planning for the 2018-19 school year

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regularly scheduled business meeting, discussing the 2018-19 school calendar.

School board members in attendance were President Dale Shobe, Vice President Jared Billings, Board Members Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

Greg Martin lead an open discussion regarding the creation of the 2018-19 school calendar. Martin informed the board the only date set so far is the start date for teachers, Aug. 13. He explained the school calendar must represent the students having 180 days of instruction or equivalent and teachers must have employment for 200 days. The final draft of the calendar must be approved by May 2. Martin will be attending the next meeting to further discuss the issue.

Debbie Hon, representative of The Health Plan, explained to the board The Health Plan is under the umbrella of West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency (PEIA), but has three options of insurance coverage within it.

Hon said all three of the plans offers a $10 dollar copay for primary care visits. She shared The Health Plan is best suited for individuals with minimal health problems.

Shobe told Hon the board will get information of The Health Plan out to Mason County teachers and staff.

Mason County Career Center (MCCC) Principal Cheryl Moore and MCCC Instructor Mitch Meadows discussed with the board a revised drug policy for MCCC. Moore and Meadows said the current drug policy does not specifically address drug testing for simulated work places. They explained in the case of students having positive drug tests, they do not want the students out of the school, rather given a rehabilitation.

Moore and Meadows requested the board let the policy be pulled for discussion, so the MCCC staff will have more time to review the proposed policy. The board agreed to pull the item for discussion. The Board voted to amend this motion to place Policy #5530.03-Career Technical Education, on another 5-day review and comment period.

In other business, the board heard the transportation report from Transportation Director Charles Towner.

The following motions were approved:

Approve Claire Cottrill, Laura Beatty-Hall, Kent Price, and Jerry Sharp as approved drivers for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Approve Policy #8500-Food Services.

Place Policy #5200-Attendance, on a five day review and comment period.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Craig Hesson, IEP Specialist, Central Office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Approve the employment of Jennifer Bowman, pre-school special needs teacher, Ashton Elementary, Job #216-241-P, effective 2018-19 school year. This position subject to Reduction in Force pending student enrollment.

Approve the employment of Emily Lacy, Nicole Leport, and Aimee Spires, as substitute teachers, Job #001-041-P, effective 2017-18 school year. Motion carried with an abstain from Fowler.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Donna Green, cook, Wahama Junior/Senior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Kenneth Rhodes, maintenance department, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Accept the resignation of Chad Conrad, Head Jr High Baseball Coach, Hannan Junior/Senior High, effective March 1, 2018.

Approve the lowest submitted bid from Baum Lumber, for the purchase of two Ferris Mowers (Model 5901571) at $10,440.17 each and one Ferris (Model 5901589) at $7,701.17. County Maintenance Monies will be the funding source. Motion carried with four yeses and one no from Billings.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting will be held Tuesday, March 27, 6 p.m., at the Mason County Board of Education office.

