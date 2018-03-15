Big changes to local little league

POINT PLEASANT — Big changes have happened within the local little league.

Beginning this year, Mason County Little League has been replaced by Point Pleasant Youth League Baseball (PPYLB). According to Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Head Baseball Coach Andrew Blain, a great effort went into finally having the capabilities to make changes to the league. Blain explained the PPHS coaching department and PPHS Junior/Senior baseball boosters collaborated with community members, who formed the Youth League Committee (YLC), to help square away PPYLB’s beginning. He commented the YLC has helped with sponsorship and getting the word out to the community.

Representatives of PPYLB shared the goal of PPYLB is to make the child’s baseball experience more enjoyable while teaching the child correct fundamentals of the game of baseball. Blain explained the league is no longer sanctioned with little league wherein allowing more possibilities such as not having to adhere to all of the little league rules. He said the teams may now travel, registration prices decreased, and they do not have to have a little league certified umpire.

Blain explained the season will be starting later this year so the children can have more practice and developmental time. The season is going to be extending wherein the children can participate in more games, also representatives of PPYLB are working to create tournament teams who will be able to play weekend tournament games.

Blain commented it was possible to add a new league, Junior League, for children between the ages of 13 to 15.

The final PPYLB sign ups are this weekend, Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the PPHS commons area.

Evaluations will be held Tuesday, March 20, 6 p.m., PPHS baseball facility for those who are unable to attend the evaluations on Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., PPHS baseball facility.

Draft day will be on Wednesday, March 28, 6 p.m., PPHS commons area.

PPYLB practices will begin the first week of April.

For current updates on PPLYB follow their page on Facebook.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

