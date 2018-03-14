School board addresses calendar: Last day for classes set

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Board of Education met this week for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing changes to the 2017-18 school calendar.

Superintendent Jack Cullen presented the school board members with potential school calendars to review and discuss.

During discussion of the calendars, School Board Member Greg Fowler commented the school board needed to honor having a spring break as it was set in the school policy at the beginning of the year.

The school board unanimously decided to amend Calendar 1 (C1) to Calendar 2 (C2) and change the June 18 date on Calendar 2 to June 14.

The school board unanimously decided to vote on Calendar 2; thus, the school board unanimously decided to take action on the 2017-18 School Calendar.

The following changes have been made to the 2017-18 School Calendar for students:

March 29 will become an instructional day for students. April 18 will become an instructional day for students with a two hour early dismissal for Faculty Senate meetings. June 8 and June 11 will become instructional days with June 11 as the last day for students with a two hour early dismissal for Faculty Senate meetings. Spring Break will be from Friday, March 30 through Friday, April 6. Graduation dates will remain the same for all seniors.

The following changes have been made to the 2017-18 School Calendar for teachers and all 200 day employees:

March 29 becomes an instructional day. Spring Break will be Friday, March 30 and Monday, April 2. Professional Meetings are scheduled from Tuesday, April 3 through Friday, April 6, employees will work a regularly scheduled eight hour day. April 18, becomes an instructional day with a two hour early dismissal for Faculty Senate meetings. Monday, June 11 is the last day for students with a two hour early dismissal for Faculty Senate meetings. June 12 and June 13 will become Professional Meeting days, employees work a regularly scheduled eight hour day. June 14 is the closing day and last day for teachers and 200 day employees, unless employees exchange the four days from spring break to work after this date. Employees may exchange April 3 through April 6 with days in the calendar available after June 14, with written notification to the Superintendent by Wednesday, March 28. June 20, will not be available to exchange because of West Virginia Day.

Cullen stated Mason County schools still have four Non-Traditional Instructional days to use if necessary.

Last day for classes set

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

