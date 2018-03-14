The show must go on: Black Knight Revue returns this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — The show must, and will, go on.

Originally set for the first weekend in March, the 48th annual Black Knight Revue (BKR) was rescheduled for this coming weekend. As a result of the nine-day work stoppage for Mason County schools, the BKR was set back two weeks but it was not set back indefinitely.

The show this year is titled, “24K Music,” presented by the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Band.

The show will run this Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. at the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at PPHS. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students. BKR pre-sale tickets are available at People’s Bank, Ohio Valley Bank, City National Bank, and Fruth’s Pharmacy in Point Pleasant, pre-sale tickets are $5 for both adults and students.

The revue will cover several genres of music including current hits such as “Believer,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Some Nights,” featuring the award winning PPHS drumline, and “Me Too,” featuring the award winning PPHS color guard. The show will also have a disco section and a country section, along with Disney’s Moana and “Save the Last Dance for Me,” by Michael Buble.

According to PPHS Band Director Ben Loudin, this is the 25th Revue he has been involved in and he stated it takes a lot to impress him, but the talent every year gets better and better.

The audience should expect the usual use of high-tech lights and sound as well as a live band. The band is comprised of 95 students who will end the show with, “All I Do is Win,” to celebrate another successful grand champion year. Assisting Loudin with this year’s show are his wife Jessica Loudin, PPHS Assistant Band Director Chip Hendricks, and PPHS Choir Director Crystal Hendricks, as well as several parent and community volunteers.

Performers for the selection, “Fly Like an Eagle,” pictured in the front row are Levi Wright, Derek Salyers, Brady Sayre, Bailey Johnson, Parker Henderson, Garrett Harbour, and Zach Russell, and pictured in the second row are Olivia Boggess, Brittney Crump, Kristen Veroski, Caitlin Campbell, Grant Bale, Salem Russell, Olivia Snyder, Aubrey Hatfield, Erin Davis, and Kenly Arbogast. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0315.1.jpg Performers for the selection, “Fly Like an Eagle,” pictured in the front row are Levi Wright, Derek Salyers, Brady Sayre, Bailey Johnson, Parker Henderson, Garrett Harbour, and Zach Russell, and pictured in the second row are Olivia Boggess, Brittney Crump, Kristen Veroski, Caitlin Campbell, Grant Bale, Salem Russell, Olivia Snyder, Aubrey Hatfield, Erin Davis, and Kenly Arbogast. Dr. T. | Courtesy Performers for the selection, “Some Nights,” pictured in the front row are Haley Woyan, Gracie Queen, Clairy Keefer, Kierra Henry, Kira Henderson, Aubrey Alford, CJ Thornton, Cierra Porter, Dani Fultz, Haley Russell, Taylor Jeffries, Maggie Kincaid, and Kara Topping, and pictured in the second row are Maddie Keefer, Ali Coe, Carly Sang, Bryce Tayengco, Matthew Smith, Dylan Tayengco, Brett McCoy, Blake Towe, Kenlee Bonecutter, and Taylor Tatterson. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0315.2.jpg Performers for the selection, “Some Nights,” pictured in the front row are Haley Woyan, Gracie Queen, Clairy Keefer, Kierra Henry, Kira Henderson, Aubrey Alford, CJ Thornton, Cierra Porter, Dani Fultz, Haley Russell, Taylor Jeffries, Maggie Kincaid, and Kara Topping, and pictured in the second row are Maddie Keefer, Ali Coe, Carly Sang, Bryce Tayengco, Matthew Smith, Dylan Tayengco, Brett McCoy, Blake Towe, Kenlee Bonecutter, and Taylor Tatterson. Dr. T. | Courtesy Nick Newell, Matthew Smith, Gracie Cottrill, Katie Moody will be performing, “You Will Be Found.” http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0315.3.jpg Nick Newell, Matthew Smith, Gracie Cottrill, Katie Moody will be performing, “You Will Be Found.” Dr. T. | Courtesy Olivia Pyles and Blake Towe will be performing a duet of, “Holy.” http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0315.4.jpg Olivia Pyles and Blake Towe will be performing a duet of, “Holy.” Dr. T. | Courtesy

BKR returns this weekend