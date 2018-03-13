Performing in harmony

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant High School students had the honor of representing their school in the All-State Band and Choir this past weekend in Charleston.

Katie Moody, Bryce Tayengco, Nick Newell, Gracie Cottrill, Salem Russell, Matthew Smith, Jacob Shull, and Cierra Porter of the PPHS choir, along with Seth Fishbaugh of the PPHS band performed at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for the West Virginia All State Band (WVMEA) last Friday.

Fishbaugh was chosen as a first chair tenor saxophone in the band, in order to receive this honor he had to prepare a solo, two etudes, and scales. According to the WVMEA website the solo is selected by the student and the director(s) and must be provided to the judge, the two etudes are #11 Larghetto, eighth note = 72 and #12 Allegro furioso, quarter note = 100-120, and the scales are major scales through four sharps and four flats, two octaves, except G, A and Ab, in sixteenth notes at quarter = 100 Chromatic – low Bb to high F in sixteenth notes at quarter = 120. Fishbaugh then played before a judge in a blind audition where he was selected as first chair in the state of West Virginia. Fishbaugh’s directors are Benjamin Loudin and Chip Hendricks.

Moody, Tayengco, Newell, Cottrill, Russell, Smith, Shull, and Porter were selected into the choir with only eight students as the maximum amount allotted to a school, allotments being based on the size of the school’s choir. After the allotments were given, the students had to prepare five songs to be performed together wherein some of the songs were in eight part harmony. The students auditioned before three judges. Crystal Hendricks is the director.

The students pictured in the front row are Katie Moody, Bryce Tayengco, Nick Newell, Gracie Cottrill; pictured in the second row are PPHS Band Director Ben Loudin, Salem Russell, Matthew Smith, Seth Fishbaugh, Jacob Shull, Cierra Porter, and PPJ/SHS Choir Director Crystal Hendricks.

