Jobless rates rise in Mason Co., across state

MASON COUNTY — Unemployment was up in not only Mason County, but all 55 counties in West Virginia, according to the latest statistics.

Those latest numbers, released earlier this month, are for January and saw unemployment at 8.8 percent in Mason County, up from 8.1 percent for December 2017. The unemployment rate for Mason County in February 2017 was 7.6 percent.

Unemployment rates in neighboring and nearby counties for January were: Putnam, 5.3 percent; Jackson, 6.6 percent; Cabell, 5 percent; Kanawha, 5.4 percent. Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 15.7 percent while the lowest was found in Jefferson County at 3.3 percent.

Across the river in Ohio, after three months in the number two spot, Meigs County fell to third in unemployment in January numbers released this week. Gallia County, which was in a tie for 14th in December, is now tied for 11th with Pike and Mahoning counties. Meigs went from second to third despite a rate increase to 9.4 percent for January. The unemployment rate had been 8.4 percent in December. Gallia County’s rate went from 6.2 percent in December to 8.0 percent in January.

Across West Virginia in January, the goods-producing sector reported increases of 600 in mining and logging, while construction and manufacturing reported decreases of 200 each. Within the service-providing sector, gains included 300 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,200 in educational and health service, and 100 in government. Employment declines included 1,100 in professional and business services, 100 in leisure and hospitality and 400 in other services. Employment in both information and financial activities was unchanged.

Since January 2017, total nonfarm payroll employment has increased 3,500. Employment gains included 1,400 in mining and logging, 4,300 in construction, 300 in manufacturing, 100 in financial activities and 1,700 in educational and health services. Employment declines included 400 in trade, transportation and utilities, 900 in information, 600 in professional and business services, 800 in other services, and 1,600 in government. Employment and leisure and hospitality was unchanged over the year.

Total nonfarm employment increased 200 in January, with overall gains of 200 in the goods-producing sector and no overall change in the service-providing sector.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment remained at 5.4 percent in January 2018, while West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.8 percent. The number of unemployed state residents decreased 200 to 42,100. Total employment was up 600 over the year. The national unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent.

Information for this article provided by WorkForce West Virginia and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

