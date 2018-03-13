Students celebrate ‘reading week’

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Reading week is typically celebrated at elementary schools throughout Mason County during Dr. Seuss’ birthday week, since his birthday, March 2, is National Read Across America Day.

Due to the days missed during the work stoppage, Beale Elementary Principal Pat Brumfield shared her school decided to celebrate reading week this week. Brumfield said reading week is important because reading is the basis of learning for students. She explained the celebration of reading week has students focused on reading with their teachers reading to them and the students reading to one another.

According to the National Day Calendar website, National Read Across America Day is an annual event that is part of Read Across America. The event was created by the National Education Association, the first National Read Across America Day was celebrated on March 2, 1998. Yearly, National Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2nd, the birthday of Dr. Seuss or the day closest to his birthday should the date fall on a weekend. The day was created to motivate children to read and bring awareness of the importance of reading to them. Mason County elementary schools turn the day into an entire week of celebration.

Brumfield explained during her school’s reading week the students will dress in a certain theme for the day: Monday, students will wear a mixed up outfit; Tuesday, students will wear a hat; Wednesday, students will wear a math shirt and/or wacky socks; Thursday, students will dress like their favorite Dr. Seuss character or any character; Friday, students will wear green. She said students do not win prizes for their outfits, rather they impress each other with the outfits they have chosen for the day.

Brumfield explained during the week all teachers in each grade will be reading a chapter book aloud to their students. Also, all of the students are participating in a young illustrators contest and are designing a book jacket for their favorite book.

Brumfield said students remember events such as reading week; thus, remembering why reading is important to celebrate.

Beale Elementary students participate in “hat day” on Tuesday for reading week. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0314.Beale2_.jpg Beale Elementary students participate in “hat day” on Tuesday for reading week.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

