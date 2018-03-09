Posted on by

SOMC births


February 28

Trent Reynolds and Kristin McRoberts of Wheelersburg, daughter

Sara and James Maynard of Waverly, daughter

March 2

Jenny and R.J. Niemer of Wheelersburg, daughter

March 4

Sierra Valentine and Hanford Thoroughman of Vanceburg (Ky.), son

March 5

Scott and Alisha Newsome of Minford, son

Sonia Wilson and Nicholas Cushard of Vanceburg (Ky.), son

Kourtnea Blackburn and Zachary Arnett of Portsmouth, son

David and Elizabeth Cook of Portsmouth, daughter

Justin and Kayla Jones of Otway, son

March 6

Brittany Lyon and Dustin Craft of Portsmouth, son

Christina Miller and William Carver of South Shore (Ky.), daughter

James and Gloria White of Portsmouth, son

March 7

Elijah Tatman and Cherokee Schrake of Chillicothe, daughter

March 8

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Pate of Minford, son

Aryn Brown and Brad Garrett of West Portsmouth, daughter

