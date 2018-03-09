For the record: Arrests

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made March 2-8: Jacob R. McKean, 22, Charleston, fleeing from officer while DUI, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Mark A. Selby, 60, Parkersburg, DUI, driving on suspended, arrested by Deputy Waugh. James M. Ball, III, 19, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Wesley L. Marcum, 25, Huntington, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Gabriel D. Hill, 28, Milton, bail piece, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Karlee W. Rockey, 43, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance times two, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Nicholas D. Edmonds, 32, Ashton, domestic battery, domestic assault, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Teresa L. Mitchell, 47, Point Pleasant, DUI, no proof insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, driving suspended, leaving scene of accident, failure to maintain control, arrested by Sgt. Varian.

Sobriety checkpoint

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, with support from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, March 16. The checkpoint will be operational between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. in the 400-block of Viand Street in Point Pleasant.

