Supporting ‘Team Lewie’

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the community are joining together in prayer for a Point Pleasant Intermediate School third grader recently diagnosed with cancer.

This Sunday at 2 p.m., a community prayer vigil will be held for Lewis Bryant Jr.,8, in the gymnasium at The First Church of God in Point Pleasant. Bryant was diagnosed with stage four metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, earlier this week. Bryant has cancerous spots throughout his body and is currently residing at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. It was reported from a loved one Bryant began his chemotherapy yesterday (Friday) and ate more than he had in days.

An organizer of the event shared now is a time to bring everyone together, to join in prayer and hope for a miracle.

Several Pastors from around the area, along with a concerned citizen pulled together to arrange the prayer vigil. Pastor Bobby Patterson shared he was approached by an organizer of the event asking to use his church. The organizer commented he chose The First Church of God because the facility has a large space for people to convene.

The organizer explained he has been in contact with Bryant’s mother and aunt throughout the week and they are appreciative of the support the family and Bryant are receiving from the community. He commented Bryant’s mother has been at the hospital by her son’s side all week.

During the vigil, Pastors from the area will be leading the group in prayer. Those who attend may also give a love offering which will be deposited into an account at Farmer’s Bank for the family to use as they see fit.

The First Church of God invites all to attend the prayer vigil.

For updates on Bryant and upcoming fundraisers follow the Facebook page, Lewis Bryant Jr Updates #TeamLewie.

Lewis Bryant Jr. keeping his smile through this hard time. Pictured is Lewis Bryant Jr., a smiling 8-year old student at Point Pleasant Intermediate School, who is now fighting stage four metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

