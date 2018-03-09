Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter staff say, Tessa, pictured here, is a little shy but very friendly. She has been spayed and was declawed. She is looking for her forever home and a lap to cuddle. For those interested in adopting Tessa, call the shelter at 304- 675-6458.

This is Val, an 8-month old female Miniature Pinscher/Elk Hound mix. Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say Val has a sweet demeanor and is waiting for her forever home. For those interested in adopting Val, call the shelter at 304- 675-6458.