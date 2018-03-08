Gospel events planned for March

BEND AREA — Three events are planned during the month of March to benefit the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee, which is set for June at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds.

A benefit gospel sing will be held Saturday, 6 p.m., at the Christian Union Church in Hartford. Singers will include Buster and Kellie Neece, Cousins for Christ, the Kearns Family, and David and Sheila Bowen.

On March 17, there will be a sing at the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in Point Pleasant at 6 p.m. Singers there will be the Kearns Brothers, Cousins for Christ, Grace Renewed and the Jackson Avenue Baptist Brothers.

Love offerings will be taken at each sing to benefit the jubilee.

Promoter Evelyn Roush will host her annual Birthday Bash on March 24 at Father’s House Church Fellowship Hall in Hartford.

A covered dish dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., and meat and table service will be provided. Roush asks that gifts be omitted, but cards with monetary gifts to help her support the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee are welcomed.

A skit from the “Andy Griffith Show” will be acted out by Ginny Towe as “Aunt Bee,” Rich Dillon as “Andy,” and Ron Shamblin as “Barney.” A group of live musicians will be called the “Darlings.” There will also be singing by Adam and Miranda Roush and The Builders Quartet. There will also be door prizes.

For more information on the sings, or the birthday bash, contact Roush at 304-882-2049

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-14.jpg