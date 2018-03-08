Wastewater deficiencies being fixed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Work will be completed on a number of wastewater deficiencies that were cited prior to the present town administration’s term, it was decided at the most recent New Haven Town Council meeting.

The town was cited by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for several deficiencies in 2014. Since that time, a plan of improvement was agreed upon by the DEP and the present town leaders.

At this week’s meeting, the council agreed to move a generator, as required, erect a fence around a pump station, and install an automatic switch for a lift station. It was noted that funds are available in the sewer department, and town employees can complete the work.

Carolyn Thorne attended the meeting to inform the town that she and her husband are selling their vacant lot next to the former NAPA building. She said the town had expressed interest in it at one time, since it fronts the main town thoroughfare, Fifth Street.

Mayor Jerry Spradling told Thorne the council will discuss the offer and contact her.

In other action, the council:

Approved a $1,750 water project drawdown for CSX Railroad permits;

Agreed to look at other options for the John Deere mower, which needs a $700 starter;

Hired Tim Thompson as a part-time, CDL licensed, driver for the garbage department;

Announced donations are still being accepted for the Easter egg hunt, set for March 24, noon, at the ball fields;

Heard a report that the garbage truck has been repaired and is back in operation;

Heard that a court date has been set in Mason County Circuit Court on the farm animal issue for March 26 at 2 p.m.; and,

Set future meeting dates for March 26, April 10 and 30, and May 8 and 29, all at 6 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Spradling, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Matt Gregg.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-13.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.