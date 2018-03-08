God’s Hands, Pure pageants hold prom giveaway

OHIO VALLEY — God’s Hands at Work and Pure International Pageants joined forces last weekend to hold what may become an annual prom dress, accessories and tutorial give away for the region’s young women to take part in the spring prom season.

Area pageant queens along with Pure queens were available to display dresses to visitors as part of a fashion show. No registration is required for these events and are open to the public to ladies served in God’s Hands at Work Service area, compromised of Jackson, Gallia, Meigs, Vinton and Mason counties. Ladies got to see just under 50 of 548 dresses at the event.

Of 50 registered slots, 47 girls attended with their guests to the God’s Hands at Work headquarters in Vinton. Girls received a prom and homecoming dress for free, along with shoes, a goodies bag and tips on makeup and dress.

“It was magical,” said God’s Hands Executive Director Lisa Caroll. “That’s the word I would use to describe it. There was so much bling everywhere between the shoes and the dresses. Our volunteers did an amazing job.”

Caroll said she felt the girls who attended the program “were truly treated like princesses” by the queens from Pure International Pageants. Ladies attending the event were assigned a personal shopper and assisted with choosing a dress and suiting accessories. Door prizes were offered throughout the day.

“Many of the girls left in tears, but happy tears,” said Caroll. “We had girls represented from every county and I believe most high schools in those counties as well.”

Two more events dress giveaways will be held by God’s Hands, without the fashion show, on March 17 and April 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the God’s Hands location in Vinton.

“We’re already planning for next year and maybe looking to be in one of the school’s gymnasiums,” said Caroll. “We’ll need more space. I’ve lived here my whole life and I don’t know I’ve ever heard of an event like this.”

“Initially, I owned a thrift store where I took these kinds of dresses on consignment and I saw so many young girls and their moms come in,” said Caroll previously. “I just saw a great need. We always say every girl is a princess inside anyway. She just needs the dress. We saw girls suffering from self-esteem issues as they tried dresses on and they just wanted to feel special for one night. So, we decided we wanted to make that happen.”

God’s Hands at Work can be reached through its Facebook page.

God’s Hands at Work still has several hundred dresses for area ladies to peruse. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_God-sHands.jpg God’s Hands at Work still has several hundred dresses for area ladies to peruse. Courtesy photo