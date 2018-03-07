Reception to honor Purple Heart recipients

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners will be honoring all Mason County residents who have received a Purple Heart.

A reception will be held Thursday, March 15, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mason County Courthouse in the commission meeting room. Commission President Tracy Doolittle explained any person within Mason County who has received a Purple Heart or a loved one of a Purple Heart recipient are invited to attend the reception to accept the honors. Doolittle shared cake and punch will be served to those who attend.

Doolittle said she is encouraging Miles Epling, former commissioner and Purple Heart recipient, to speak at the reception.

Commissioner Rick Handley explained Charles M. Baisden, West Virginia State Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH), passed along a resolution to all county commissions within the state on honoring Purple Heart recipients within their counties.

According to the MOPH website, the organization was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received the Purple Heart. The MOPH is comprised of Purple Heart recipients and is a veterans service organization having only combat veterans.

The MOPH website explained the Purple Heart is a combat decoration that, “is awarded to members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.”

Even though the upcoming reception is highlighting Purple Heart recipients, Handley said, “We appreciate those who have served…we thank our veterans.”

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

