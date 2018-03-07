Splash Pad fund growing

POINT PLEASANT — Funds to build the Krodel Park Splash Pad are steadily growing and the splash pad committee is approximately $15,000 away from their goal of raising $70,000.

The committee is hoping upcoming fundraisers will help them reach their goal so construction can begin.

The committee’s upcoming fundraiser “Bingo for the Splash Pad” is set for Saturday, March 24 at American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant. Due to space limitations, only 135 tickets could be sold for the event, tickets were sold out as of yesterday (Wednesday). City Clerk Amber Tatterson explained every prize for a game is worth $50 and up, such as cash prizes, gift cards to local businesses, gift certificates and products from local beauty shops, and Pampered Chef goods. She said guests who purchased a $25 ticket, will have the option to buy into three special games for $5 a piece making them eligible to win prizes worth $150 to $250 including a grill, kayak, Yeti cooler, and an Amazon Tap.

Tatterson explained fundraising efforts for the Splash Pad began about a year ago after the zip cruise was added to the park. The new splash pad, which will be located next to the playground, will have 19 play features and will be safe for children of all ages.

Commemorative, personalized bricks are still being sold with funds going towards the Splash Pad. Tatterson shared the committee is still totaling those earnings. Also, the Splash Pad Committee will be having a community collection point in front of City of Point Pleasant Municipal Building on April 7 for those who wish to donate.

Tatterson said the ultimate goal of the Splash Pad Committee is to begin building in late spring, so as to have the Splash Pad complete for this summer.

The splash pad project has a Facebook page for those wishing to participate in the fundraisers or for more information.

Michael Shaw with Shaw & Shaw Law recently donated to the City of Point Pleasant Splash Pad, purchasing a component. Pictured are Kaley Harrison, Bella Shaw, Aarika McCormick, Mayor Brian Billings, Michael Shaw, Cole Shaw, and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

