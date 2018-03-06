Infrastructure projects go forward in Mason

MASON — A number of infrastructure projects are proceeding in the Town of Mason, it was announced at the most recent council meeting.

Mayor Donna Dennis stated equipment has been moved in, and work has begun, on the sewer upgrade project. The present work is being done at the wastewater plant.

In the Clifton water project, a draft condemnation has been presented that will allow the town access to property to repair a longtime leak. The council agreed to pay $1,000 to the circuit clerk’s office, and $400 to the accountant, Ron Flora, to continue with the final condemnation.

Plans are also progressing on the next phase of the ongoing sidewalk project. The mayor said a pre-bid meeting is set for the end of March.

A number of police department items were addressed during the meeting.

Police Chief Rich Gilkey reported an officer hit a deer on the way to a call, totaling the cruiser on Feb. 26. The lights and equipment will be removed from the vehicle for future use. The mayor reported she and Gilkey are looking for a replacement, possibly a new vehicle as opposed to used.

The council agreed to take the police department’s Ford Taurus to a Ford dealership to have the problems diagnosed and repaired.

The council also accepted the chain of command policy presented at a prior meeting by the chief. It, as well as a social media policy previously approved, will be placed in the police department standard operating procedures manual.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to allow the Heaven’s Saints Motorcycle Ministry to use the park July 22 for a car and bike show;

Voted to keep funding for the Mason library in the next fiscal year at the current rate;

Reported the new flooring has been installed in the community room, police department, and town hall foyer;

Heard a report that inmates from Lakin Correctional Facility will be filling the eggs for the Easter egg hunt;

Agreed to hold a cornhole tournament in mid-June;

Heard from Recorder Christy McDonald that revenue is expected to decrease by approximately $30,000 for the next fiscal year;

Agreed to purchase new street signs and break-away posts, with funding to come from the coal severance account;

Reported the police department and community room will be painted by Lakin inmates; and,

Agreed to have town workers check on a culvert at Third and Horton streets, a hole at Fourth and Brown streets, and rocks and sand on sidewalks left where snow was plowed.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder McDonald, and council members Ricky Kearns, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, and Becky Pearson.

The next meeting will be March 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

