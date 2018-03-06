Town Hall meeting on drug prevention set

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) will be holding a town hall meeting this weekend.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the Mason County Family Resource Network, said the Community Drug Awareness Town Hall Meeting will be held this Sunday at 5 p.m. at Jordan Baptist Church in Gallipolis Ferry.

Fowler explained the coalition has held similar meetings throughout the year at other churches in order to educate the community on what the MCPC is doing within the county.

The event will last approximately an hour and those who attend will hear from Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School teacher Richard Sargent, who will be giving an overview of the MCPC; Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen, who will be speaking on prevention awareness within the school system; Rev. Kevin Dennis, who will be speaking on how a local church can make a difference; and Prestera Prevention Coordinator Tim White, who will conclude by answering questions for the guests. Fowler will be giving the welcome and the closing and Pastor Bo Burgess will be giving the prayer for the evening.

Fowler explained the MCPC wants to increase the awareness of the drug problem in Mason County to members of the community. He said the MCPC can educate those who attend their meetings on how the drug problem came about, how those suffering with drug addiction can begin their journey of recovery, and the different services within the county that are geared towards helping those suffering drug addiction and their loved ones.

Fowler said he would like to see at least 100 people come out and educate themselves. He explained the more people who attend the meeting, or even join the MCPC, more can then be done within the community. Fowler said solving the drug problem within Mason county is a going to take a community effort.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing.

