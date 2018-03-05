A look at 4-H in Mason County

MASON COUNTY — Mason County’s 4-H program has recently created a new club, Little Bit of Luck.

County Advisor Lorrie Wright said Little Bit of Luck is a traditional community club meaning the club is not specific to a certain interest and meetings for the club will be held in the evening.

Wright shared Mason County’s 4-H currently has 21 clubs, 20 of which are traditional community clubs and one being a special interest club, Cowboys and Angels. The clubs Kountry Kritters and Hillbillies have the most members.

According to the National 4-H Council, 4-H is, “America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people across the U.S. with the skills to lead for a lifetime.”

Wright said Mason County’s 4-H has approximately 472 to 478 members. She explained many youth join who have a friend or family member involved in the organization. Wright said forms to join Mason County’s 4-H are available at the Mason County Extension Office and she will help those interested in joining find a club. She said new members for 4-H clubs are able to enroll at anytime. Wright added 4-H is free to join, but each member must pay a one dollar copay for insurance coverage. Youth may join 4-H if they are age nine before Sept. 30 and are able to remain in the organization until age 21. Wright commented the Leaders Association are consistently fundraising for 4-H events.

Wright said youth involved with 4-H will learn pertinent skills to use throughout life such as leadership skills, financial skills, and public speaking skills. The youth will be skilled in attending parliamentary styled meetings by conducting their own meetings, with adult observation.

Wright commented members of 4-H will get out of the organization, what they put into it. The members are involved with several activities including club projects and individual projects. She added members have state and national programs available to them as well.

Wright shared Mason County 4-H members have local scholarship opportunities available to them through Ohio Valley Bank and West Virginia University.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-8.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.