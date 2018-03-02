Senior Citizens events planned for March

MASON COUNTY — Both St. Patrick’s Day and Easter will be celebrated by seniors in March at Mason County’s two senior citizen centers.

A St. Patrick’s Day party will be held on March 15 at the Mason Senior Center, Second and Horton streets in Mason. St. Patrick’s Day bingo will be held March 16 at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant. Punch and cookies will be provided at the Gene Salem center, and those attending are invited to bring a snack to share.

An Easter program will be held in Point Pleasant on March 29 at 10 a.m. That will also be the date for Easter goodies, including punch and cookies, at the Mason center.

Also during the month in Mason, Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Coverage of Preventive Care” on March 28 at 11:30 a.m. Regular activities will include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps exercise class on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

The Point Pleasant seniors will enjoy a movie and popcorn on March 6 at 9:30 a.m. Sara Gore, community educator with Holzer, will visit March 13 at 10:30 a.m., and wellness checks will be offered on March 20 at 10:30 a.m. by Nathan Wedge of Pleasant Valley Hospital Home Health.

Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Coverage of Preventive Care” on March 27 at 11:30 a.m. Regular activities include bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service on Thursdays, all at 10 a.m.

Lunches are served at both centers on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. According to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, there are changes coming to the nutrition program as nutritional values, as required by federal and state entities, are achieved.

Riffle said over the past several months, menus have been analyzed to make sure they fit the required daily allowances (RDAs) for each meal. As a result, certain items will no longer be available. She added the goal is to tweak the menus to provide nutritious meals that are enjoyable.

Riffle said the recently added transportation program has been successful. Anyone needing a ride to doctor’s appointments, dialysis treatment, the wellness center, pharmacy or small shopping trips can call 304-675-2369. Trips should be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, she added.

Both senior centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed March 30 in observance of Good Friday.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

