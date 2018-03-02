Point Easter Egg Hunt returns March 24

POINT PLEASANT — An “egg cellent” time is once again promised by organizers of the Point Pleasant Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 24.

The annual event starts at 2 p.m. at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, following the Easter Parade on Main Street in Point Pleasant which is set for 11 a.m. on Main Street. The Easter Bunny will be making his appearance for the event as well.

There will be grand prizes in every age group, as well as other prizes for those who find the specially marked eggs. However, every egg found will have a treat inside. The entire event is free and church volunteers have been spending weeks stuffing 3,000 plastic eggs with candy for the big hunt. Church member Pam Heib shared the members of the church personally fill the eggs with candy they purchase themselves.

When arriving at the park, areas will be marked for specific age groups to hunt. Those areas are: children ages one to three years old (this is the only area where adults are permitted to assist children with hunting eggs); four-five years old; six to seven years old; eight to nine years old; 10-12 years old.

Egg hunters need to arrive early and be at their stations, ready to go promptly at 2 p.m. The whole hunt is over in about 15 minutes, but it’s a frantic and fun 15 minutes, according to those who attend.

Heib said this event will mark the 12th year of the egg hunt being held and the fourth year of the egg hunt being held at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Heib shared last year 200 to 300 children participated in the event.

Heib explained the members of the church began the egg hunt when they noticed the children of the community did not have an organized egg hunt to attend. She said having a community egg hunt was a need for the children and is a way to bring people of the community together.

“It has been a joy to give to the children in the community,” said Heib.

The egg hunt is another outreach project of the Point Presbyterian Church which also hosts a Thanksgiving Community Dinner and Back-to-School Carnival each year. All events are free to the public.

These two young egg hunters prepare to search for prizes and candy at last year’s Easter Egg Hunt in Point Pleasant at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The event is sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_4.11-PPR-Ponit-1.jpg These two young egg hunters prepare to search for prizes and candy at last year’s Easter Egg Hunt in Point Pleasant at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The event is sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. File photo

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

