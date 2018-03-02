Shelter pets of the week

This rare tortoiseshell cat is described by Mason County Animal Shelter Staff as a very sweet girl who is a little shy. She has a beautiful longer coat and is about a year old. If interested in giving this little girl a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

This two-year old female husky is in need of her forever home. Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say potential adopters should stop in and see her beautiful blue eyes. If interested in giving this girl a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

