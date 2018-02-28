Community Cantata Easter performances set

POINT PLEASANT — A local cantata will be telling the story of salvation through various vocal performances and narration the weekend of Palm Sunday.

The Mason County Community Cantata (MCCC) will be celebrating its 11th annual Easter show on March 24 and March 25 at 7 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Cantata Director Larry Jones advises guests to arrive early for optimal seating. A nursery will be available as well.

Jones explained the cantata is comprised of over 30 voices with approximately 15 churches represented among these individuals. The program for this year is titled, “Love Took His Breath Away.” The piece is composed by Bradley Knight and has group and solo performances along with narration, by Tyler Sharp, to tell the story of Christ sacrificing himself for humankind. Jones shared this year the Bend Area Choir, directed by Travis Cullen, will be joining the MCCC for the Easter show. The event is free of charge, but an offering box will be available for guests at the entrance where the ushers stand. All proceeds will be going to the Mason County Homeless Shelter.

Jones said his favorite selection from the program is, “You Are My Kingdom,” which explains communion.

The cantata was formed 14 years ago by Jones. He had experienced a community cantata earlier in his life and when he moved to Point Pleasant he sought to create such a group. After finding other individuals with his same goals, the Mason County Community Cantata was formed with Jones as the director. The cantata performs a show for Easter and a show for Christmas, yearly. Jones said anyone who has a passion for singing is welcome to be a member. The members of the cantata self finance the organization and all the proceeds from their shows go to support any local individuals in need or local programs focused on helping those in need.

