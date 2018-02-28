Upcoming Ariel Spring Season performances

GALLIPOLIS — The Ariel Opera House continues both its classical and varied musical selections as it tunes itself into spring.

Metheney: A Night of Country with guest Chris Keesey will take the state March 10 at 7 p.m.

The Southeastern Ohio Metheney is known for its radio hit “Drunk on Memories” and others. Metheney has played at the CMA fest in Nashville and has opened across the tri-state for nationally recognized recording artists. Vocalist, singer and songwriter Matt Metheney is joined by Keith McGrath, lead and rhythm guitar and vocals, Dan Turrner, bass guitar, and Chris Johnson, drums.

Chris Keesey is a songwriter from the Appalachian Foothills of Southeastern Ohio. He writes music about growing up, growing old, living and loving in rural America. He draws songwriting influence from the influental artists of classic country and modern Americana to create songs and sounds based on the stories and truths of living in the country.

American pianist Thomas Pandolfi is set to take the Ariel stage March 24 at 7:30 p.m. His orchestral appearances often feature not only the concerti by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Liszt, but also works by Paderewski, Rubinstein and Moszkowski. Additionally in the “Pops” genre, Thomas’ critically acclaimed performances of Rhapsody in Blue (Gershwin), Concerto in F (Gershwin), Warsaw Concerto (Addinsell) and the James Bond Concerto (Proctor) are popular.

Among his engagements during the 2015-16 season, were as a guest soloist with The National Philharmonic, Ohio Valley Symphony, North Charleston Pops, Cheyenne Symphony, Maryland Symphony, Alexandria Symphony, Symphonicity, Amadeus Orchestra, McLean Orchestra and Frederick Symphony. During 2016-17, he will also be guest soloist with The Paducah Symphony, The Charlotte Symphony (FL), The Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic, The Amadeus Orchestra, The Tiraspol Philharmonic, The Alexandria Symphony, and The Maryland Symphony at The Garrett Lakes Arts Festival.

American soprano Risa Renae Harman, as noted by The New York Times, “is that rare creature among singers, a really good recitalist.” A versatile singer who navigates a wide range of repertoire, she has appeared as soloist in Samuel Barber’s The Prayers of Kierkegaard at the Kennedy Center with The Washington Chorus, Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis with The Philadelphia Singers at the Kimmel Center and Alice Tully Hall, Handel’s Laudate pueri with The National Cathedral Choral Society, Mozart’s Exsultate, jubilate at the Kennedy Center, Verdi’s Requiem with The Oratorio Society of New Jersey, Bach’s Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen, BWV 51 with The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra, and solo recitals at the Brooklyn Library and the acclaimed Trinity Church.

Harman will perform at the Ariel April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

