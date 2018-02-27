Community prayer vigil planned

POINT PLEASANT — A community prayer vigil which was inspired by those impacted by the work stoppage across the state will go on, though the focus has now shifted, given Tuesday’s developments.

Late yesterday afternoon, it was announced the statewide walkout by educators would end and classes would commence on Thursday. Still, organizers of the community prayer vigil feel a need to carry on as planned.

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) Special Education Teacher Andrea Henderson, along with her co-worker Joyce Banks, are still planning on holding the community prayer vigil at the 22nd Street parking lot across from Exxon on Thursday, March 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Henderson requests for those attending to bring a candle.

Given the change in circumstances which occurred with Tuesday’s announcement, Henderson said the focus of the vigil will be on peace and a positive return to education.

Denise Bonecutter will be leading the opening prayer at the vigil, also Pastor John Holland and Pastor Mark Mayes will be leading prayers. Henderson added Meagan Bonecutter, Dave Jackson, and Karen Jackson will be speaking at the event.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

